Adani Enterprises Q3FY26 profit jumps 90x to ₹5,627 cr on one-time gain

Adani Group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹5,627 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) on the back of one-time exceptional gains of ₹5,632.09 crore. During the same period last year, the firm's net profit stood at ₹58 crore.

“With resilient execution and a clear strategic focus, Adani Enterprises has delivered a robust operating performance in the first nine months of FY26, reflecting the strength of our incubator model and the depth of our diversified infrastructure portfolio," said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.