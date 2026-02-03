Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Enterprises Q3FY26 profit jumps 90x to ₹5,627 cr on one-time gain

Adani Enterprises Q3FY26 profit jumps 90x to ₹5,627 cr on one-time gain

Adani Enterprises Q3FY26 profit jumps 90x to ₹5,627 cr on one-time gain

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Image: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹5,627 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) on the back of one-time exceptional gains of ₹5,632.09 crore. During the same period last year, the firm's net profit stood at ₹58 crore.
 
“With resilient execution and a clear strategic focus, Adani Enterprises has delivered a robust operating performance in the first nine months of FY26, reflecting the strength of our incubator model and the depth of our diversified infrastructure portfolio," said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.
 

More From This Section

MobiKwik

MobiKwik turns profitable in Q3FY26 on revenue growth, lower costs

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q3FY26 result: Profit rises 21% at ₹3,043 cr, revenue up 22%

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Q3 results: Adani Enterprises, NMDC, Bajaj Finance, 108 others on Feb 3

Ather Energy

Ather Energy Q3 results: Net loss narrows to ₹85 crore, revenue rises

HMIL's exports dropped from 51,400 units in the second quarter of FY26 to 48,888 units in the third quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, the company's exports recorded a growth of 21.1 per cent. (Photo: Reuters)

Hyundai Motor India Q3FY26 net profit increases 6.3% to ₹1,234 crore

Topics : Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises Ltd Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKey Sectors to Watch on India US Trade DealIndia US Trade Deal TimelineIndia US Trade DealTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewJee Mains 2026 Answer Key DateQ3 Results Today