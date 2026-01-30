Price volatility may cap the gains for Vedanta despite strong Q3

The demerger is on schedule and the capital expenditure (capex) plans should yield positive results. Accounting now reflects the upcoming demerger, with aluminium, oil and gas, and iron and steel segment performances disclosed separately. However, commodity prices remain volatile. Global metal prices on the LME have recently seen a correction and, as a result, the stock has witnessed panic selling.

Consolidated operating profit (including discontinued operations) of ₹15,170 crore rose 34.4 per cent YoY and 30.6 per cent QoQ, driven by higher base metal prices, lower costs and favourable currency movements. Operating profit margin improved to 32.5 per cent, compared with 28.6 per cent in Q2 FY26 and 28.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated adjusted net profit (post minority interest) of ₹5,930 crore increased 67.3 per cent YoY and 77.4 per cent QoQ, aided by higher other income. Consolidated net debt declined 2.3 per cent QoQ to ₹60,620 crore, while net debt to operating profit improved to 1.2 times from 1.4 times in Q2 FY26.

On the operational front, the 435 kilo tonnes per annum (ktpa) BALCO smelter and Lanjigarh Train II are ramping up capacity, while the Sijimali bauxite mine and Kurloi coal mine are expected to be commissioned in the first half of FY27 and Q4 FY26, respectively. Investors will need to factor in variables such as Hindustan Zinc’s performance, aluminium prices and rupee depreciation while evaluating the stock.

VEDL achieved record alumina production of 794 kilo tonnes (kt), up 57.2 per cent YoY and 21.6 per cent QoQ, while Hindustan Zinc reported its best-ever Q3 mined metal production at 276 kt, up 4.2 per cent YoY. Aluminium net premium stood at $239 per tonne, compared with $262 per tonne a year ago and $248 per tonne in Q2 FY26. Value-added product sales rose 11.7 per cent YoY to 354 kt.

Aluminium operating profit of ₹7,020 crore increased 54.7 per cent YoY and 27 per cent QoQ, supported by higher LME prices and lower cost of production. Q3 FY26 aluminium cost of production (CoP) declined to $1,674 per tonne, down 10.9 per cent YoY and 8.3 per cent QoQ, due to lower alumina and power costs.

Management is guiding for a further $50–60 per tonne reduction in aluminium CoP as captive alumina volumes increase. Capex guidance for FY26 stands at $1.7 billion, of which $1.3 billion has already been spent in the first nine months of FY26.

Vedanta has stepped up hedging to protect margins. For Q4 FY26, 125 kt of aluminium at $2,640 per tonne, 50 kt of zinc at $3,000 per tonne, and 68 tonnes of silver at $45 per troy ounce have been hedged. For FY27, 490 kt of aluminium has been hedged at $2,625 per tonne. This provides a cushion against sharp price declines, as seen recently.

Management is targeting net debt to operating profit of one time and aims for $6 billion of consolidated operating profit in FY26. Margins are expected to be supported by backward integration, new value-added aluminium products and, ideally, higher base metal prices. However, high capex and dividend payouts could limit deleveraging in the near term. The demerger is expected to be completed by April 2026, with listings likely in May 2026. While the demerger may unlock value, it could also lead to lower valuations given prevailing market conditions.

Aluminium, which contributes around 50 per cent of earnings, is well placed due to scaling up of captive coal and bauxite. Silver has seen an extraordinary bull run, while zinc delivered operating profit growth of 11.3 per cent QoQ and 17 per cent YoY. Oil and gas volumes declined 4.7 per cent QoQ and 15 per cent YoY, leading to a 4 per cent QoQ and 18 per cent YoY drop in operating profit.