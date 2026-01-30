Ambuja Cements Q3FY26 profit declines 86% to ₹366.97 cr, revenue rises 20%

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Friday said its profit after tax declined 86.21 per cent to ₹366.97 crore in the December quarter of FY26, citing a higher base due to tax gains in the year-ago quarter.

Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,662.97 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

ACL, along with its subsidiary ACC, received a favourable order from a high court, following which they reassessed their tax liabilities for Q3/FY25. An amount of ₹1,179.71 crore and ₹516.84 crore were recorded in the books of ACL and ACC, respectively, and disclosed the write-back under tax adjustments relating to earlier periods.

Besides, ACL also received a cash refund of ₹203.17 crore along with an interest of ₹25.60 crore after getting a favourable verdict from the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) dated August 5, 2024, the filing said.

It registered a PAT of ₹378 crore in Q3 of FY26, which was up over threefold, said ACL in the post-earnings investor presentation. This was at ₹106 crore in the corresponding December quarter in FY25.

ACL's consolidated revenue from operations was at ₹10,180.52 crore in the December quarter of FY26, up 19.8 per cent from ₹8,498.10 crore recorded a year ago.

This is the "highest quarterly revenue" by the company "in Q3 series", said ACL in its earnings statement.

Its revenue from cement business was at ₹9,814.79 crore, up 7.94 per cent, while the revenue from ready mix concrete rose 42.66 per cent to ₹500.04 crore.

ACL's total expenses were at ₹9,941.46 crore in Q3 of FY26, up 18.72 per cent.

However, the total consolidated revenue of ACL, which includes other income as well, was down 3.71 per cent to ₹10,363.97 crore. It was at ₹10,763.59 crore in the corresponding December quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Ambuja Cements, the second-largest cement manufacturer of the country, consolidated volume sales at 18.9 Million Tonnes (MT) during the reporting quarter, up 16.6 per cent year-on-year.

This was the "highest ever quarterly cement sales volume" by the Adani Group firm. Its volume growth was 2x from the industry average, said ACL.

This was achieved by a "higher focus on trade sales/premium cement delivering better realisations than peers, also higher volume growth of base capacity", said ACL.

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd, in which it owns around 51 per cent stake along with Sanghi Industries, Penna Industries and Orient Cements.

The consolidated financial results of ACL for the June quarter are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies by the Adani group through ACL and the amalgamation of Adani Cementation.

"Accordingly, the results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, are not comparable with the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 and year ended March 31, 2025, to that extent," it said.

On a standalone basis, which includes only ACL's performance, in the December quarter, its revenue from operations was up 2.83 per cent to ₹6,019.15 crore, and its PAT was up two-fold to ₹1,387.55 crore.

Commenting on the results, Whole Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety said: "We achieved the highest ever quarterly volumes, higher trade/premium cement sales resulting in better realisation than industry peers and better base capacity volume growth. This has helped us to improve our market." In the December quarter, ACL commissioned the 2.4 MTPA Marwar Grinding Unit, expanding its total cement capacity to 109 MTPA.

About the outlook, ACL said the cement industry is expected to maintain its growth momentum.

"Revival of demand from Q3 has continued with the trend in Q4, providing a growth of almost around 8 per cent for the industry for FY26," it said.

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Friday settled at ₹510.20 apiece on BSE, down 4.81 per cent.