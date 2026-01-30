PGHH Q3 profit rises 12% on operational efficiencies, product mix
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reports steady Q3 performance as cost efficiencies and a favourable product price-mix help lift profit
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (PGHH) reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax to ₹302 crore in the quarter ended December, driven by operational efficiencies and a favourable product price-mix, the company said in a statement.
Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹1,261.9 crore, compared with ₹1,247.03 crore in the same period last year.
V Kumar, managing director at Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, said: “We continued to invest to delight our consumers, reflecting in our stable performance. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy to drive balanced growth and value creation. This includes a focused product portfolio of daily-use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation.”
