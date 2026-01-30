Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Auto Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 25% to ₹2,759 cr, unit sales up 10%

Bajaj Auto Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 25% to ₹2,759 cr, unit sales up 10%

Bajaj Auto Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 25% to ₹2,759 cr, unit sales up 10%

bajaj auto

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automobile major Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 25 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,759 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, profit stood at ₹2,195.65 crore. On a sequential basis, profit rose 29.6 per cent from ₹2,122.03 in Q2FY26.
 
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter increased 21.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹15,378.24 crore from ₹12,688.96 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue, however, was largely unchanged sequentially.
 

More From This Section

Q3 result

Arvind Ltd Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 5% to ₹100.97 cr

Nalco logo

Nalco Q3FY26 results: Profit up marginally to ₹1,595 cr, dividend declared

Nestle

Nestle India Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 46% as GST rate cuts boost demand

facebook

Facebook India profit jumps 28% to ₹647 cr in FY25 on strong revenue growth

Exide Industries

Exide Industries Q3 results: Profit rises 5% to ₹258 cr on battery demand

Topics : Bajaj Auto Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance