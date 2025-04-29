Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹3,940 crore

Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹3,940 crore

On a consolidated basis, the net profit grew by 19 per cent to Rs 4,546 crore from Rs 3,825 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal

Bajaj Finance

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 44 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for 2024-25. | File Image: Bajaj Finance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NBFC firm Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,940 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 3,402 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Total income during January-March of 2024-25 rose to Rs 15,808 crore against Rs 12,764 crore in the corresponding year-ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 13,824 crore from Rs 11,201 crore a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit grew by 19 per cent to Rs 4,546 crore from Rs 3,825 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

 

Also Read

stock market trading

This NBFC posts best rally since October 2024 on Q4 results; details here

PremiumThe limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Micro lenders fret over Tamil Nadu Bill to prevent coercive recovery

stock market trading

L&T Finance shares plunge 8% post Q4 earnings; results breakdown here

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance slips 9% post Q4 earnings. Should you buy, sell or hold?

cube highways

Cube Highways Trust raises ₹1,152 cr through non-convertible debentures

The total assets under management as on March 31, 2025, increased by 26 per cent to Rs 4,16,661 crore.

The company said its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs as of March 31, 2025, stood at 0.96 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 44 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for 2024-25.

Besides, the board approved sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up into 2 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up.

It has also approved issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1, that is, 4 bonus equity shares of Re 1 each for every 1 equity share of Re 1 each.

During the quarter, the company re-assessed its income tax position for certain items based on favourable orders of various courts and tribunals.

Accordingly, the company has reversed tax expense for earlier years, amounting to Rs 249 crore and reduced the current year's tax provision by Rs 99 crore, resulting in overall tax reduction of Rs 348 crore in Q4 FY25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Trent

Trent Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 54.8%, revenue rises 27.9%

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Trent Q4 results: Net profit plunges 56% to Rs 311 crore, income up 27%

Q4, Q4 results

Embassy REIT Q4 results: Net income up 17% to ₹892 cr, calls ₹538 cr payout

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit declines 8% to ₹4,391 cr, income falls 3%

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cement's Q4FY25 profit declines 9% despite sales volume growth

Topics : NBFCs Bajaj Finance Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon