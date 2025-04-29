Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finserv Q4 results: Profit rises 14% to ₹2,417 cr, income at ₹36K cr

Bajaj Finserv Q4 results: Profit rises 14% to ₹2,417 cr, income at ₹36K cr

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share or 100 per cent on the face value of Re 1

bajaj Finserv

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share or 100 per cent on the face value of Re 1. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,119 crore during the corresponding January-March period of the previous fiscal.

The total consolidated income during the March 2025 quarter rose to Rs 35,596 crore against Rs 32,042 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BFL, the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group, said in a regulatory filing.

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share or 100 per cent on the face value of Re 1.

 

The proposed dividend is to be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

For the financial year 2024-25, the company witnessed a 9 per cent increase in profit at Rs 8,872 crore over Rs 8,148 crore in the previous fiscal.

The total consolidated income rose to Rs 1,33,822 crore compared to Rs 1,10,383 crore in the previous financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL Q4 results: Consolidated net profit down 8.3% to ₹4,392 crore

Trent

Trent Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 54.8%, revenue rises 27.9%

Q4, Q4 results

Ceat Q4 results: Net profit falls 3% to Rs 99 cr; revenue at Rs 3,421 cr

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cement's Q4FY25 profit declines 9% despite sales volume growth

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹3,940 crore

Topics : Company Results Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon