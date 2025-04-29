Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BPCL Q4 results: Consolidated net profit down 8.3% to ₹4,392 crore

BPCL Q4 results: Consolidated net profit down 8.3% to ₹4,392 crore

Gross refining margins in FY25 were $6.82 per barrel, less than half of FY24's $14.14 per barrel

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 shrank by 3.9 per cent to ₹1.26 trillion. Meanwhile, total expenses also fell by 2.81 per cent to ₹1.21 trillion in the latest quarter | Photo: Shutterstock

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

State-owned oil marketing company (OMC) BPCL on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,392 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March) of 2024-25 (FY25). Net profit dipped by 8.3 per cent as compared to ₹4,789.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
Sequentially, the public sector oil marketing company (OMC) saw net profit rise by 15.3 per cent from the ₹3,805.94 crore registered in the preceding quarter. BPCL announced a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. "The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM,” BPCL said in a filing.
 
 
Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 shrank by 3.9 per cent to ₹1.26 trillion. Meanwhile, total expenses also fell by 2.81 per cent to ₹1.21 trillion in the latest quarter.
 
The average gross refining margin (GRM) of BPCL for FY25 came in at $6.82 per barrel, less than half of the $14.14 in FY24. GRM is the amount that refiners earn from turning every barrel of crude oil into refined fuel products. In Q4, market sales of the state refiner for the quarter were 13.42 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT), slightly more than the 13.18 MMT in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 3.22 per cent, the OMC said.
 
The throughput was 10.58 MMT in Q4, up from 10.36 MMT a year back.
 
BPCL said it lost ₹3,217.82 crore through the selling of domestic LPG at below cost in Q4. Back in April 2020, the Petroleum Ministry had told OMCs that where the market determined price (MDP) of LPG cylinders is less than its effective cost to customer (ECC), the OMCs will retain the difference in a separate buffer account for future adjustment. BPCL said that as of March 31, BPCL had a cumulative net negative buffer of ₹10,446.38 crore, as a result of which the revenue from sale of LPG has not been recognised.
 
BPCL shares rose 0.52 per cent in intraday trading on Tuesday to ₹311.6.
 

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

