Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BEL Q4 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹2,127 crore, revenue up 6%

BEL Q4 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹2,127 crore, revenue up 6%

Defence manufacturer also posted a 6 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations at ₹9,149.59 crore in Q4FY25, it was ₹8,564.08 cr in Q4FY24

Bharat Electronics

Himanshu Thakur
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Bharat Electronics' net profit has increased by 15 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹2,127 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it was 1796.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.  Defence manufacturer also posted a 6 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations at ₹9,149.59 crore in Q4FY25, it  was ₹8,564.08 cr in Q4FY24. 
The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on 19th May 2025, recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.90 per equity share on the face value of Rs 1. 
Total expenses rose 1.2 per cent YoY to ₹6,476.97 crore in the quarter under review, against ₹6,399.44 crore in Q4FY24.   The company's total income increased by 6.31 per cent to ₹9,344.23 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹8,789.51 crore in the corresponding wquarter of previous financial year.  For the full financial year 2025, the net profit has increased 33.55 per cent YoY, it had reported ₹3,985.24 crore PAT in the previous financial year.
 

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

