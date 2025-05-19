BEL Q4 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹2,127 crore, revenue up 6%

Bharat Electronics' net profit has increased by 15 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹2,127 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it was 1796.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year. Defence manufacturer also posted a 6 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations at ₹9,149.59 crore in Q4FY25, it was ₹8,564.08 cr in Q4FY24.
The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on 19th May 2025, recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.90 per equity share on the face value of Rs 1.
Total expenses rose 1.2 per cent YoY to ₹6,476.97 crore in the quarter under review, against ₹6,399.44 crore in Q4FY24. The company's total income increased by 6.31 per cent to ₹9,344.23 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹8,789.51 crore in the corresponding wquarter of previous financial year. For the full financial year 2025, the net profit has increased 33.55 per cent YoY, it had reported ₹3,985.24 crore PAT in the previous financial year.