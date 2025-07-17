Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceat Q1FY26: Profit declines 27% on higher costs, revenue rises 10.5%

Ceat Q1 net profit declines 27 per cent due to IPL-linked marketing spends and higher input costs even as revenue rises 10.5 per cent on strong OEM and replacement demand

CEAT

The decline in net profit was primarily attributed to higher marketing expenses and an increase in raw material costs. | Photo: X @CEATtyres

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

RPG Group-owned tyre maker Ceat on Thursday reported a 27 per cent decline year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26), whereas revenue from operations rose 10.5 per cent.
 
The decline in net profit was primarily attributed to higher marketing expenses and an increase in raw material costs.
 
Sequentially, both net profit and revenue saw an increase of 13 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.
 
Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ceat, stated, “Looking ahead, we are well poised to ride the premiumisation and electrification trend in the domestic market, and renew our growth in international markets with stability in the geopolitical situation.”
 
 
The company also revealed it anticipates growing at a strong pace, with double-digit growth in top line, driven by demand in the Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and replacement segments. 

Kumar Subbiah, Chief Financial Officer, Ceat, said, “Q1 saw strong growth and high-capacity utilisation at all our manufacturing facilities. This growth came on the back of increase in demand from OEM and replacement segments. As Q1 is a marketing-heavy quarter with significant marketing costs associated with IPL, operational margins saw a slight dip.”
 
The results came after market hours on Thursday. Shares of the company closed at Rs 3,855.2, down 0.49 per cent.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

