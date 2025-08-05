Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / EIH Ltd Q1 results: Profit drops to ₹36.88 crore despite rise in revenue

EIH Ltd Q1 results: Profit drops to ₹36.88 crore despite rise in revenue

It's total income from operations stood at Rs 609.06 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 559.91 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, as per a regulatory filing

q1 results, company quarter 1

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 96.75 crore in the year-ago period. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

EIH Ltd, the flagship company of luxury hotel chain The Oberoi Group, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.88 crore for the June quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 96.75 crore in the year-ago period.

It's total income from operations stood at Rs 609.06 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 559.91 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, as per a regulatory filing.

The company's total expenses rose to Rs 452.95 crore during the quarter, from Rs 429.68 crore a year ago.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lupin, Boehringer Ingelheim ink $700-mn deal for anti-cancer drug

Lupin Q1 results: Net profit jumps 52% to ₹1,221 cr on strong sales in US

q1 results, company quarter 1

Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7%

Airtel

Bharti Airtel net profit rises 43% to ₹5,948 crore, revenue up 28.4%

q1 results, company quarter 1

BLS International Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 49.8% to ₹181 crore

Keystone real estate

Keystone Realtors Q1FY26 results: Net profit declines 43.8% to ₹14.5 crore

Topics : Company Results EIH Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon