Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Lupin Q1 results: Net profit jumps 52% to ₹1,221 cr on strong sales in US

Lupin Q1 results: Net profit jumps 52% to ₹1,221 cr on strong sales in US

The drug maker reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹805 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal

Lupin, Boehringer Ingelheim ink $700-mn deal for anti-cancer drug

Sales rose to ₹6,164 crore in the first quarter as against ₹5,514 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin Ltd said in a statement. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday posted a 52 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹1,221 crore in the June quarter, driven by strong sales in the US and India.

The drug maker reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹805 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal. Sales rose to ₹6,164 crore in the first quarter as against ₹5,514 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

"We continue to build strong business momentum, anchored by a robust product portfolio, improved efficiencies, and effective use of assets and investments," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.

 

"As we begin the year, our sharpened focus on compliance, innovation, and technology positions us to further unlock sustainable growth," he added.

The company said its sales in the US stood at ₹2,404 crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 24 per cent as compared to ₹1,934 crore in the year-ago period. India sales for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2,089 crore, up 8 per cent from ₹1,938 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lupin drug maker Innovation Technology

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

