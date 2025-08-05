Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7%

Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7%

Raymond Realty reported a 121.8% YoY rise in Q1 FY26 net profit to Rs 16.5 crore, its first quarterly result post demerger; revenue surged, but bookings dipped on inventory

q1 results, company quarter 1

The company has been focusing on the joint development agreement (JDA) model of real estate business and has six JDA projects with a revenue potential of Rs 14,000 crore. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based Raymond Realty’s consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year (Q1 FY26) surged by 121.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 16.5 crore.
 
In its first quarterly earnings since its demerger from Raymond Ltd on 1 July, the company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 374.4 crore, up 188.7 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
However, on a like-to-like basis (post-demerger), revenue dropped by 23 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 41 crore, down 39 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Harmohan Sahni, managing director, Raymond Realty, told Business Standard: “The main reason for Q1 (like-to-like performance) was that we had done a bumper Q3 and Q4 last year, and we were very low on inventory in Q1. The demand was very good, but we didn't have enough inventory to sell in Q1. We had to rush and get approvals and be ready for fresh launches.”
 
 
Raymond Realty reported a booking value of Rs 306 crore in Q1 FY26 against bookings of Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY25. “For us, bookings have been so good in the last three to four quarters that we were left with very little inventory in Q1. So, demand is pretty good, bookings are good, but we didn't have enough inventory to match the demand. We've had higher realisations compared to last year. Prices are almost up by 5 per cent compared to last year,” Sahni added.

Also Read

Keystone real estate

Keystone Realtors Q1FY26 results: Net profit declines 43.8% to ₹14.5 crore

Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz

Assetz acquires 11.5 acres in Bengaluru for ₹1,400 crore housing project

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

Ashiana Housing to invest ₹425 crore in FY26 for senior living projects

Knowledge Realty Trust, REIT IPO

Knowledge Realty REIT IPO opens today; check GMP, price band, key dates

office space

India set to become world's 4th largest office mkt, nearing 1 billion sq ft

 
Raymond Realty’s collections stood at Rs 374 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 483 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
Additionally, the total potential revenue from the company’s current real estate business is close to Rs 40,000 crore, which includes a 100-acre Thane land parcel with a revenue potential of Rs 25,000 crore.
 
The company has been focusing on the joint development agreement (JDA) model of real estate business and has six JDA projects with a revenue potential of Rs 14,000 crore.
 
Raymond Realty is a net cash surplus company with cash of Rs 233 crore. Its shares, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, closed at Rs 725.6 per equity share on Tuesday (5 August).

More From This Section

Airtel

Bharti Airtel net profit rises 43% to ₹5,948 crore, revenue up 28.4%

Britannia Industries

Britannia Q1 profit misses estimates, sees early signs of urban recovery

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Profit up 43% at ₹5,948 crore, revenue rises 29%

Torrent Power

Torrent Power Q1 results: Profit drops over 25% to ₹742 cr on lower demand

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q1 profit rises 6.5% on logistics, marine business gains

Topics : Real Estate Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon