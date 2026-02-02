Hyundai Motor Q3FY26 results: Profit 6.4% to ₹1,234 cr, revenue up 8%

Monday, February 02, 2026 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rahul Goreja
The Indian arm of South Korean automobile major, Hyundai, on Monday reported a 6.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,234.4 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, profit stood at ₹1,160.7 crore. However, on a sequential basis, profit dropped 21.5 per cent from ₹1,572.3 crore.
 
The automaker's revenue from operations for the quarter increased 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹17,973.5 crore from ₹16,648 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 2.9 per cent from ₹17,460.8.
 

