Sun Pharma Q3FY26 profit rises 16% on new launches, revenue climbs 13.5%

India’s largest drug-maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,369 crore for the third quarter of the financial year (Q3FY26), while revenue from operations during the period grew by 13.5 per cent to Rs 15,520 crore.

The increase in the net profit can be attributed to newer launches and robust growth across markets.

On a sequential basis, the net profit rose by 8 per cent, with the revenue also growing by 7.2 per cent.

Kirti Ganorkar, managing director of Sun Pharmaceuticals, said, “Our results this quarter demonstrate well-rounded growth across all businesses, prominently led by our branded businesses in India, emerging markets and global innovative medicines. Our innovative product offering has expanded further with the launch of Unloxcyt in the US and the introduction of Ilumya in India.”

United States formulations sales stood at $477 million, marginally up by 0.6 per cent due to the decline in generics business. US sales accounted for approximately 27.5 per cent of total consolidated sales.

Emerging markets formulations sales stood at $337 million, growing by 21.6 per cent, and accounted for 19.4 per cent of total consolidated sales

The Rest of World (ROW) formulations increased by 14.5 per cent standing at $296 million and accounted for 17.1 per cent of total consolidated sales.

Innovative medicines sales grew by 13.2 per cent and accounted for 21.2 per cent of the sales. The revenue stood at $423 million for Q3FY26, which included a milestone income of $55 million.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sales were down by 4.7 per cent at Rs 541.2 crore.

Sun Pharma's research and development activities cover both its innovative and generic business segments. In the innovative segment, Sun Pharma has five novel entities currently in clinical trials. In the generics domain, the company holds 550 approved ANDAs in the US and has 116 pending FDA approval, including 28 with tentative approval.

During the recent quarter, Sun Pharma filed two new ANDAs and received approval for two others. The company also has 57 approved NDAs, with 14 more awaiting FDA review.