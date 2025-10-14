Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Q2 net profit up 19% at ₹299.26 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Q2 net profit up 19% at ₹299.26 crore

While expenses dropped 6 per cent to ₹2,152 crore, net commission rose 3 per cent to ₹1,272.7 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

The value of new business (VNB) of the insurer stood at ₹592 crore as against ₹586 crore in Q2FY25. The VNB margin was at 24.44 per cent as against 23.4 per cent. | Photo: Shutterstock

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹299.26 crore in the July–September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26) from ₹251.72 crore in Q2FY25, supported by healthy growth in premium income and a drop in expenses.
 
The net premium income of the life insurer stood at ₹11,843 crore, up 10.12 per cent Y-o-Y. However, annualised premium equivalent (APE) slipped 3.27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,422 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums plus 10 per cent weighted single premiums.
 
According to Anup Bagchi, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, there has been a pronounced impact on the retail protection category after the recent revision of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in individual life insurance policies.
 
 
“We are happy to share that we have passed on the benefit of the GST exemption to our customers, enabling them to enjoy savings on their premium payments… the early trends indicate a positive response post the GST exemption on life insurance. We have observed growth in website traffic, lead volumes, and conversion rates across product segments, indicating enhanced customer traction,” he said.
 
Bagchi added, “The effect of the GST exemption has been more pronounced in the retail protection category. For us, protection is a focus area, and notably, the retail protection segment has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31 per cent over the last three years (H1FY23 to H1FY26). New business sum assured, which is the quantum of life cover taken by customers, grew 19.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹6.77 lakh crore in H1FY26, and as of September 30, 2025, our total in-force sum assured stood at ₹42.16 lakh crore. Going forward, we expect the protection segment to grow substantially.”

Also Read

mutual fund

ICICI Prudential MF becomes second to cross ₹10 trillion AUM mark

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Sammaan Capital stock dips 3% even as IHC eyes majority stake; here's why

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

Sammaan Capital up 17% in 2 days on fund buying; Is it good time to buy?

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential MF buys nearly 3% stake in Laxmi Dental for ₹49 cr

Stock market

Looking for market momentum? ICICI Prudential's new fund may be the answer

 
The value of new business (VNB) of the insurer stood at ₹592 crore as against ₹586 crore in Q2FY25. The VNB margin was at 24.44 per cent as against 23.4 per cent.
 
While expenses dropped 6 per cent to ₹2,152 crore, net commission rose 3 per cent to ₹1,272.7 crore.
 
The solvency ratio of ICICI Prudential rose to 212.3 per cent as of September 30, 2025, as against 188.6 per cent during the same period last year. The 13th-month persistency ratio of the insurer stood at 85.3 per cent, compared to 89.8 per cent as of September 30, 2024.
 

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Persistent Systems' net profit up 45% at ₹471 crore, beats estimates

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra profit down 4.5%, sees limited impact from H-1B visa fees

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance's Q2 net profit up 18% at ₹819 crore

real estate, realty firms

Prestige Group eyes ₹2,000 cr revenue from new housing project in Mumbai

ICICI Prudential Life

ICICI Prudential Life Q2 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 18% to ₹296 cr

Topics : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon