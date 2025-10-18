Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IDFC First Bank Q2 profit rises 76% on lower provisions; NIM narrows

IDFC First Bank Q2 profit rises 76% on lower provisions; NIM narrows

Loan growth strong, microfinance stress eases, says CEO Vaidyanathan

IDFC Bank

Net interest income (NII) grew 6.8 per cent to ₹5,113 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) declined 59 basis points year-on-year to 5.59 per cent. The NIM for the preceding quarter (Q1 FY26) stood at 5.71 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a 75.6 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, to ₹352 crore, driven by a 16 per cent fall in provisions — mainly in the microfinance portfolio — to ₹1,452 crore from ₹1,732 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Net interest income (NII) grew 6.8 per cent to ₹5,113 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) declined 59 basis points year-on-year to 5.59 per cent. The NIM for the preceding quarter (Q1 FY26) stood at 5.71 per cent.
 
Fee and other income rose 13.2 per cent to ₹1,836 crore, even as trading gains fell 47.1 per cent to ₹56 crore during the quarter under review. 
 
Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) declined 4.2 per cent to ₹1,880 crore.
 
The private sector lender reported a 19.7 per cent year-on-year growth in loans to ₹2.23 trillion, led by mortgages, vehicle loans, and consumer loans. However, its microfinance portfolio shrank 41.6 per cent year-on-year as of September 30, 2025, forming 2.7 per cent of funded assets compared with 5.6 per cent a year earlier.

Also Read

IDFC Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank launches UPI for Indians in 12 countries: How service works

HDFC Bank

HDFC, ICICI Bank cut retail deposit rates after RBI repo rate reduction

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit rises to ₹1,238 cr, revenue at ₹19,607 cr

RBL Bank

RBL Bank's ₹26,853 crore deal with Emirates NBD marks record FDI in banking

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Serving farmers is serving God, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

 
The bank attributed the lower provisions to reduced stress in its microfinance book. It utilised ₹75 crore from its microfinance provision buffer during Q2 FY26 and continues to hold ₹240 crore as contingent provision.
 
“The stress in the MFI business was an industry-wide issue and looks like it is behind us,” said V. Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank. He added that the bank expects its cost of funds to decline in the coming quarters.
 
Customer deposits rose 23.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.18 trillion, with current and savings account (CASA) deposits forming 50 per cent of the total.
 
Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) falling six basis points year-on-year to 1.86 per cent, while net NPA increased marginally to 0.52 per cent.
 
Following the conversion of ₹7,500 crore raised through Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) into equity, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio and Tier-1 ratio would stand at 16.82 per cent and 14.75 per cent, respectively, based on the financials as of September 30, 2025.

More From This Section

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q2 results: Profit up 5% at ₹12,359 cr aided by low provisions

YES BANK

Yes Bank Q2 net profit rises 18% to ₹654 cr on higher non-interest income

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 11% to Rs 18,641 crore

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank reports Rs 437 cr loss in Q2 due to higher MFI provisioning

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit falls 9.6% to ₹955 crore

Topics : Company News IDFC Bank Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon