Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Federal Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit falls 9.6% to ₹955 crore

Federal Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit falls 9.6% to ₹955 crore

The bank to consider equity fund raise next week

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

The bank’s asset quality improved further during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) easing to 1.83 per cent from 2.09 per cent a year ago, and net NPA at 0.48 per cent versus 0.57 per cent. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender Federal Bank reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its net profit to Rs 955 crore for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26) due to higher provisions for unsecured loans.
  Net Interest income rose 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,495 crore, with growth in net advances remaining in single digit at 6.23 per cent.
 
Net interest margin fell to 3.06 per cent as compared to 3.12 per cent in Q2FY25, while on a sequential basis, the interest margin expanded by 12 basis points.
 
KVS Manian, managing director and CEO of Federal Bank, said in the post earnings press conference that the bank had started making accelerated provisions for unsecured lending since the third quarter of last financial year which is impacting net profit.
 
 
Provisions rose to Rs 689 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 509 crore in Q2FY25.

Also Read

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank Q2FY26 results: Net profit drops 9.51% to ₹992 crore

markets, stock markets, stock market, trading, technical analysis, technical, trading

Samvat 2082: Axis Securities, Geojit, PL Capital reveal top Muhurat picks

Religare Broking's top stock picks today

Further consolidation ahead for Nifty? Here's today's outlook and top picks

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

Federal Bank shares crack 5% as analysts cut target; should you sell?

Asian markets, stock market trading

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 4: ITC, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Federal Bank

 
Chief Financial Officer of the bank, Venkatraman Venkateswaran, said the 12-bps margin improvement sequentially was driven by lower deposit and borrowing costs, benefits from the reduction in cash reserve ratio.
 
Other income went up 12 per cent to Rs 1,082 crore, mainly driven by 13 per cent rise in fee income to Rs 886 crore.
 
The bank’s asset quality improved further during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) easing to 1.83 per cent from 2.09 per cent a year ago, and net NPA at 0.48 per cent versus 0.57 per cent.
 
Federal Bank’s total deposits rose 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.89 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025. The current account savings account (CASA) ratio improved 94 basis points to 31.01 per cent, with CASA deposits up 10.7 per cent to Rs 89,591 crore.
 
Separately, the bank said the board will consider raising funds via right issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement, or any other mode on October 24. 
 

More From This Section

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹12,359 crore

YES BANK

Yes Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 18.3% to ₹654 crore on higher income

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Q2 results today: ICICI, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, 23 others on Oct 18

Reliance Industries, RIL

All-round growth propels RIL earnings by 9.7%, sales jump 10% in Q2

JSW Steel

JSW Steel Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 269.7% to ₹1,623 crore

Topics : Company News Federal Bank Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon