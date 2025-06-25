Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / IDFC FIRST Bank launches UPI for Indians in 12 countries: How service works

IDFC FIRST Bank launches UPI for Indians in 12 countries: How service works

Indians abroad can use service by linking their international mobile numbers to bank accounts in India

IDFC Bank

IDFC Bank(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IDFC FIRST Bank has rolled out UPI services for Indians in 12 countries, enabling them to use the digital platform to make payments in India without needing domestic SIM cards or incurring any transaction charges. Diaspora members can use the service by linking their international mobile numbers to NRE/ NRO accounts in India.
 
“Our vision has always been to simplify and enhance banking, making it accessible no matter where our customers are located,” said Ashish Singh, head of retail liabilities at IDFC FIRST Bank, in a press statement.
 

How it works

Using the IDFC FIRST Bank app, NRIs can:
 
 
  • Send and receive money using QR codes, UPI IDs, or mobile numbers 
  • Pay Indian utility bills or transfer funds to friends and family 
  • Complete transactions instantly with zero fees
 

UPI for NRIs:

  • Log in to IDFC FIRST Bank app 
  • Link your NRE (Non-Resident External) or NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) account 
  • Create a UPI ID and start paying
 
This move follows a decision by the National Payments Corporation of India, which operates UPI (Unified Payments Interface), to extend the digital payments service to NRIs by using international mobile numbers. The feature is live for Indians living in Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UAE, UK, and USA.

Other banks and apps also support UPI for NRIs

A clutch of other Indian banks already offers this facility. These include State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others, according to the NPCI’s official list of “UPI for NRIs - Live Members”.

Also Read

HDFC Bank

HDFC, ICICI Bank cut retail deposit rates after RBI repo rate reduction

Purchase used cars from organised players

Trust deficit drives first-time car buyers to new models, says new study

Pune metro rail

Govt approves ₹3,626 crore for Pune Metro Phase-2 to connect key IT hubs

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news updates: Cabinet adopts resolution against Emergency, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee slips after one-day gain; ends 12 paise lower at 86.09/$

 
Popular UPI apps that support international mobile numbers for NRI transactions include:
 
  • BHIM 
  • PhonePe 
  • FedMobile (Federal Bank) 
  • iMobile (ICICI Bank) 
  • BHIM IndusPay (IndusInd Bank) 
  • SIB Mirror+ (South Indian Bank) 
  • BHIM AU (AU Small Finance Bank)
 
These apps allow NRIs to access UPI from abroad as long as the payments are for transactions within India. With no requirement for an Indian SIM and zero transaction charges, UPI for NRIs adds convenience, security, and cost-effectiveness to international banking. Transactions are settled in Indian rupee and do not attract foreign exchange fees, making it ideal for regular India-based payments.
 
For those without NRE/NRO accounts, NPCI’s UPI ONE WORLD initiative offers prepaid UPI wallets for international visitors to India, another step toward globalizing India’s digital payments system.

More From This Section

Income Tax

Validated bank account for tax refund: How to ensure process is completed

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO auto claim: Get up to Rs 5 lakh from your pension account in 3 days

The influencer economy: Macro, micro, and nano world of influencers

Earning from reels or brand deals? Here's how influencers must file ITR

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO raises advance withdrawal limit to ₹5 lakh from PF accounts

Credit Card

HDFC credit card users alert: New fees, reward caps introduced from July 1

Topics : IDFC Bank UPI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOB-2 BomberUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon