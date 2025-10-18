Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit rises to ₹1,238 cr, revenue at ₹19,607 cr

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit rises to ₹1,238 cr, revenue at ₹19,607 cr

In the September quarter, UltraTech's consolidated sales volume was up 6.9% to 33.85 metric tonnes

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech's total income, which includes other income as well, was at Rs 19,781.07 crore in the September quarter.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UltraTech Cement, India's leading cement maker, on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,237.98 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 707.96 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the Aditya Birla group flagship firm said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 19,606.93 crore in the latest second quarter ending September. It was Rs 16,294.42 crore a year earlier.

The company said its results "for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2025 are not comparable with the previous corresponding period" due to acquisition of south-based India Cements Ltd, Wonder WallCare and Ras Al Khaimah, UAE-based RAKWCT.

 

Moreover, the scheme for merger of cement business of Kesoram Industries with UltraTech and their respective shareholders and creditors was also effective from March 1, 2025.

Also Read

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Q2 results today: ICICI, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, 23 others on Oct 18

cement

Cement prices to remain weak in coming qtrs despite demand: Elara Capital

Jupiter wagon, Indian railway, freight

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 87 cr order from UltraTech Cement for freight wagons

asset management companies, AMC stocks outlook, HDFC AMC Q1 results, Nippon India AMC profits, mutual fund industry AUM, SIP inflows record high, AMC earnings growth, ABSL AMC performance, UTI AMC quarterly results, AMC sector stock rally

HDFC Bank, Airtel, HUL: Motilal Oswal picks 10 stocks with up to 24% upside

cement, cement sector

GST cut to lift cement demand, margins; UltraTech, Nuvoco among top picks

UltraTech's total income, which includes other income as well, was at Rs 19,781.07 crore in the September quarter.

In the September quarter, UltraTech's consolidated sales volume was up 6.9 per cent to 33.85 metric tonnes.

"UltraTech achieved a growth of 22.3 per cent in domestic grey cement without considering the sales volumes of India Cements and Kesoram in the previous year since they were not part of UltraTech during that period. The Company has delivered a remarkable growth during this quarter," said an earnings statement from the Aditya Birla Group firm.

This growth has exceeded the expected industry growth of around 5 per cent for the same period, it added.

Total expenses of UltraTech in the September quarter was at Rs 18,119.56 crore.

"Energy costs were lower by 7 per cent YoY, while raw material costs rose 5 per cent on account of an increase in the cost of flyash and slag. Operating EBITDA per tonne for the existing UltraTech assets of 166.76 mtpa is at Rs. 966 per tonne," it said  India Cements, a south India-based cement maker, which it acquired earlier this year and Kesoram have generated an operating EBITDA of Rs 386 per tonne and Rs 755 per tonne, respectively.

"Both the acquisitions are rapidly improving with 55 per cent of Kesoram volumes and 31 per cent of India Cements volumes already transitioned to the power of UltraTech brand," it said.

In the first half of the fiscal (H1/FY26), UltraTech's total income was at Rs 41,238.75 crore.

The company further informed, it has passed full benefit of reduction in duty to its customers under the GST reforms by the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q2 results: Profit up 5% at ₹12,359 cr aided by low provisions

YES BANK

Yes Bank Q2 net profit rises 18% to ₹654 cr on higher non-interest income

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 11% to Rs 18,641 crore

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank reports Rs 437 cr loss in Q2 due to higher MFI provisioning

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit falls 9.6% to ₹955 crore

Topics : Company News UltraTech Cement Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon