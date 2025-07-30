Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JB Pharma Q1 profit up 14%, revenue up 9% on domestic segment gains

Domestic, CDMO and API businesses drive growth for JB Pharma in Q1FY26 as Razel crosses Rs 100 crore and ophthalmology portfolio sees 19 per cent expansion

The company claims it is one of the fastest-growing domestic pharmaceutical companies among the top 25 organisations, as per IQVIA MAT June 2025 data.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals posted a 14.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 202 crore for the first quarter of the financial year (Q1FY26). Revenue from operations also rose by 8.9 per cent to Rs 1,093 crore.
 
Sequentially, net profit increased by 38 per cent, with revenue also growing by 15 per cent.
 
Nikhil Chopra, chief executive officer and wholetime director, JB Pharma, stated: “The domestic business recorded approximately 14 per cent value growth. This was driven by acute and chronic segments, including our ophthalmology portfolio. Our major brands and their franchises are also performing well. The CDMO business momentum is likely to sustain in the coming quarters.”
 
 
Going forward, the company will focus on increasing topline growth along with optimisation of costs and organisational efficiencies. It expects the domestic and CDMO segments to lead growth and profitability.
 
The company claims it is one of the fastest-growing domestic pharmaceutical companies among the top 25 organisations, as per IQVIA MAT June 2025 data.

JB Pharma’s ophthalmology portfolio delivered robust 19 per cent growth, reaching Rs 57 crore in Q1FY26. The Razel franchise crossed Rs 100 crore in MAT June 2025, up from Rs 69 crore in MAT June 2023, while Azmarda sales rose to Rs 75 crore from Rs 69 crore in MAT June 2024.
 
International business revenue grew 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 416 crore, compared to Rs 409 crore. However, the international formulations segment declined 2 per cent to Rs 283 crore. While branded generics exports grew during the quarter, markets such as Russia, the US and South Africa remained flat or marginally declined.
 
The CDMO business posted an 8 per cent increase to Rs 115 crore, with strong momentum expected to continue. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment reported 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth, rising to Rs 18 crore from Rs 13 crore.
 
The results were announced after market hours. JB’s share fell by 1.08 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,782.90 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

