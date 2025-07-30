Tata Steel Q1 FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹2,078 cr; revenue down 3%

Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a 117 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), reaching ₹2,078 crore. The profit stood at ₹960 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit surged 59.7 per cent from ₹1,300.81 crore in Q4 FY25. The huge leap in profits was aided by lower expenses.
However, the company’s revenue from operations declined by 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹52,744 crore in Q1 FY26, down from ₹54,412 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the revenue fell 5.3 per cent from ₹55,707 crore in Q4 FY25.
"The strong improvement in our Q1 performance on Q-o-Q as well as Y-o-Y basis was driven by an increase in our net steel realisations and the planned cost-take outs. In India, our large distribution network with 25,000+ dealers & distributors and our focus on delivering customer requirements helped us in selling higher value-added products and in creating value from the new facilities we commissioned," said TV Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel.