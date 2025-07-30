Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Steel Q1 FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹2,078 cr; revenue down 3%

Tata Steel Q1 FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹2,078 cr; revenue down 3%

Tata Steel's revenue from operations declined by 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-oY) to ₹52,744 crore in Q1 FY26, down from ₹54,412 crore in Q1 FY25

Tata Steel

Tata Steel

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a 117 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), reaching ₹2,078 crore. The profit stood at ₹960 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit surged 59.7 per cent from ₹1,300.81 crore in Q4 FY25.   The huge leap in profits was aided by lower expenses. 
 
However, the company’s revenue from operations declined by 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹52,744 crore in Q1 FY26, down from ₹54,412 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the revenue fell 5.3 per cent from ₹55,707 crore in Q4 FY25.  
"The strong improvement in our Q1 performance on Q-o-Q as well as Y-o-Y basis was driven by an increase in our net steel realisations and the planned cost-take outs. In India, our large distribution network with 25,000+ dealers & distributors and our focus on delivering customer requirements helped us in selling higher value-added products and in creating value from the new facilities we commissioned," said TV Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel.
 
   

More From This Section

Hyundai

Hyundai Q1 FY26 profit down 8.1% amid weak demand, macro headwinds

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

P&G Hygiene Q1 results: Profit up two-fold to ₹192 cr, revenue at ₹937 cr

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q1FY26 result: Profit down 20% at ₹2,176 crore, revenue up 5%

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai Q1FY26 result: Profit down 8% at ₹1,369 crore, revenue falls 5.5%

Hyundai, Hyundai motors

Hyundai India Q1 results: PAT falls 8% to ₹1,369 cr on weaker sales

Topics : Tata Steel Q1 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon