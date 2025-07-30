Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nexus Select Trust Q1 net income rises 12% to ₹460 cr on consumption boost

Nexus Select Trust Q1 net income rises 12% to ₹460 cr on consumption boost

India's only retail REIT posts double-digit income growth in Q1FY26 on the back of strong leasing, higher consumption, and stable occupancy across malls

q1 results, company quarter 1

REIT distributions are returns which can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special purpose vehicles, other income or a combination of these aspects. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nexus Select Trust, India’s only retail real estate investment trust (REIT), posted a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its net operating income (NOI) for Q1FY26, aided by a 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consumption.
 
The REIT reported an NOI of Rs 460.20 crore, while consumption growth at its malls was driven by fashion, jewellery, beauty and personal care, and entertainment. The REIT’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 613.58 crore, up 10.79 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Dalip Sehgal, executive director and chief executive officer at Nexus Select Trust, said: “We delivered strong operational and financial performance this quarter. Tenant sales and retail NOI grew by 11 per cent and 12 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, despite the temporary disruption in our North and West India malls due to heightened geopolitical tensions.” 
 
 
The REIT announced a distribution of Rs 337.80 crore (Rs 2.230 per unit) for the quarter under review. As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India, REITs are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income.

Also Read

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M Q1 PAT rises 24% to ₹4,083 crore on strong auto volume growth

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel Q1 results: Net profit jumps 116.51% to ₹2,077.68 crore

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo Q1 profit down 20.5% on airspace curbs, AI171 crash fallout

life insurance, insurance

Strong Q1 results, guidance lift New India Assurance shares by 18%

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q1 FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹2,078 cr; revenue down 3%

 
REIT distributions are returns which can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special purpose vehicles, other income or a combination of these aspects.
 
Further, the REIT leased 0.27 million square feet of retail space in Q1FY26. It maintained a leased occupancy of 97 per cent.
 
The REIT’s net debt as of June 30, 2025, stood at Rs 5,000 crore. “Our average cost of debt declined by 40 basis points to 7.5 per cent, benefiting from the Reserve Bank of India’s recent repo rate cut — the full impact of which we expect to see in coming quarters. Backed by a low leverage profile and USD 1 billion of debt headroom, we are well-positioned to scale further while continuing to deliver long-term value to our unitholders,” Sehgal added. 
 

More From This Section

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit up 24% to ₹4,083 cr, income at ₹45,529 cr

Hyundai

Hyundai Q1 FY26 profit down 8.1% amid weak demand, macro headwinds

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

P&G Hygiene Q1 results: Profit up two-fold to ₹192 cr, revenue at ₹937 cr

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q1FY26 result: Profit down 20% at ₹2,176 crore, revenue up 5%

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai Q1FY26 result: Profit down 8% at ₹1,369 crore, revenue falls 5.5%

Topics : Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon