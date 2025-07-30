Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 20% at ₹2,176 cr, revenue up 5%

IndiGo Q1 FY26 result: Revenue was down 7.47 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹22,151.9 crore in the March quarter

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,176.3 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking a 20.25 per cent decline from ₹2,728.8 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit fell 29.06 per cent from ₹3,067.5 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Revenue from operations stood at ₹20,496.3 crore in Q1 FY26, up 4.73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹19,570.7 crore. However, it was down 7.47 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹22,151.9 crore in the March quarter.
 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

