Jio Platforms Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 11.2% to ₹7,629 crore

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), which runs India’s largest telecom network Reliance Jio, reported a net profit of Rs 7,629 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3 FY26), up 11.2 per cent from the same quarter last financial year. The higher numbers came on the back of growth driven by robust subscriber additions, growth in revenue per user and the scale-up of digital services, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Revenue of JPL, which is slated to undergo an initial public offering by July this year, stood at Rs 43,683 crore for Q3 FY26, representing a 12.7 per cent year-on-year increase. Sequentially, profit was up 3.4 per cent from Rs 7,379 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue was up 2.4 per cent from Rs 42,652 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

Jio Platforms’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 19,303 crore, up 16.4 per cent year on year. The telco added that the margin increase of 170 basis points year on year was led by higher average revenue per user and operating leverage.

Jio reported an average revenue per user (ARPU), a monthly metric of profitability for a telecom services provider, of Rs 213.7 in Q3 FY26, up marginally from Rs 211.4 in the second quarter. Year on year, ARPU was up 5.1 per cent from Rs 203.3. “ARPU increased with higher customer engagement, partly offset by promotional offers for unlimited 5G and fixed broadband services,” the company said.

Overall, Reliance Jio had 515.3 million users, of which 253 million were using 5G as of December 2025, making up 53 per cent of the customer base. The carrier added 8.9 million subscribers in the latest quarter. Jio’s 5G data traffic during the third quarter was 62.3 billion gigabytes (GB), up nearly 34 per cent year on year, while total voice traffic was 1.53 trillion minutes, up 5.8 per cent year on year.

“Through our mobility and broadband products, we are connecting mobile phones, homes, appliances and enterprises. The synergistic value delivered by our connectivity and media platforms has meaningfully increased customer engagement. This quarter, Jio expanded its subscriber base further through attractive propositions enabled by its comprehensive, indigenous technology stack tailored for Indian markets,” said Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Limited.

During the quarter, Reliance Jio added over 1 million new homes each month, taking the total connected premises to nearly 25.3 million with fixed broadband. For Jio AirFiber, the customer base currently stands at 11.5 million, making it the first FWA service globally to surpass 10 million subscribers, the company said.

“Jio’s over 500 million subscriber base, deep customer insights and pan-India distribution network will empower Reliance Intelligence to achieve its aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered — where every citizen and enterprise can harness AI tools to create, innovate and grow. This will drive sustained value creation for all stakeholders in the coming years,” said Akash M Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

During the quarter, the company provided free access to an 18-month subscription of the Gemini Pro plan valued at Rs 35,100 to all its users. JioAICloud continued to grow its user base, with about 50 million registered users as of December 2025, through a targeted campaign focused on youth and students.