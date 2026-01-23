Friday, January 23, 2026 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Coforge Q3FY26 results: Consolidated profit rises 16% to ₹297 crore

Coforge Q3FY26 results: Consolidated profit rises 16% to ₹297 crore

Coforge had posted a profit of ₹255.9 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing

Q3 result

The consolidated revenue from operations of Coforge grew by 28.5 per cent to Rs 4,188.1 crore | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT company Coforge on Friday said it has posted 16 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 296.7 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Coforge had posted a profit of Rs 255.9 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Coforge grew by 28.5 per cent to Rs 4,188.1 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 3,258.1 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Coforge Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh said the company posted 5.1 per cent sequential growth in the December quarter, which is a seasonally weak quarter, along with 28.5 per cent year-on-year growth. Six large deals were signed during the period.

 

"A 30 per cent year-on-year increase in the next 12-month executable order book, and a robust large deals pipeline, gives us the confidence of maintaining our strong and sustained growth through both FY26 and FY27.

Also Read

metals sector, lead, copper, aluminium, steel

Nalco, Hindalco, Vedanta rally up to 5% on heavy volumes in subdued market

Shoppers Stop continued to decline on Thursday as Antique slashed target price.

Shoppers Stop extends losses, down 12% in two days; Antique cuts TP by 28%

Ideaforge Technology share price fell as net loss doubles

Ideaforge Technology drops over 5% to 8-month low as Q3 loss doubles

IndiGo stock outlook: Chart hints that a breakout above ₹5,000 can trigger a rally, says Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

IndiGo stock can fly up to 10%, says analyst; flags levels to track

Tanla platforms share price, q3 results

Tanla Platforms zooms 13% on posting Q3 results; check details here

"Furthermore, the USD 2 billion core of Data, Cloud and AI-led engineering that will be created after Coforge and Encora come together, sets us up for sustained outperformance in the years to come," Singh said.

The company bagged orders worth USD 593 million during the quarter, and its executable order book for the next 12 months grew by 30.4 per cent on an on-year basis to USD 1.72 billion.

The company's headcount increased by 445 to 35,341.

Coforge reported a drop in attrition rate to 10.9 per cent against 11.4 per cent in the last quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: BPCL, Cipla, JSW Steel among 54 firms on Jan 23

Indigo

IndiGo's Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 77.6% to ₹549 crore

ixigo

ixigo Q3 results: Profit jumps 54% to ₹24 crore on higher bookings

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF Q3 FY26 results: PAT up 13.6%, revenue rises 42% on high net income

Syngene International

Syngene International Q3 net profit plunges 89%, revenue slips 3%

Topics : Coforge Q3 results IT companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersTata Steel Stock Trading StrategyPersonal Finance