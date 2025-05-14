Jubilant Foodworks Q4 results: Profit falls 76% to ₹49.3 cr, revenue up 33%

Jubilant Foodworks reported a net profit of ₹49.3 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, this marks a 76.3 per cent decline in net profit from last year's Q4 result of ₹208.24 crore. However, the company posted a 33 per cent increase in the revenue from operations of ₹2,103.18 crore, the company had reported ₹1,573.795 crore revenue from operations in the Q4FY24. Similarly, expenses of Jubilant Foodworks grew by 32 per cent to ₹2,044.979 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it had reported expenses of ₹1,545.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous financial year. The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share, representing 60 per cent of the face value of ₹2 each, for the financial year 2024–25. This amounts to a 5 per cent dividend yield based on the current market price. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Jubilant FoodWorks Limited operates a diverse portfolio of food service brands across multiple markets. In India, the company holds exclusive master franchise rights for three global brands, Domino’s Pizza, Popeyes, and Dunkin’. In addition to these, it has also developed two proprietary brands, Hong’s Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese quick-service restaurant, and Ekdum!, which focuses on biryani cuisine—expanding its presence in the domestic food service sector.