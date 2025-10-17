Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹1,213 crore

Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹1,213 crore

central bank of India

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Central Bank of India on Friday reported a 33 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 1,213 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank had a net profit of Rs 913 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25.

Total business grew by 14.43 per cent to over Rs 7.38 lakh crore from over Rs 6.45 lakh crore.

Total deposits were up by 13.40 per cent to over Rs 4.44 lakh crore against Rs 3.92 lakh crore.

Gross NPA stood at 3.01 per cent as of Q2 FY26, compared to 4.59 per cent in the year-ago period, registering an improvement of 158 basis points.

 

Shares of Central Bank of India were trading at Rs 37.01 apiece, down 2.53 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

Topics : Central Bank of India Q2 results Banking Industry

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

