Monday, November 10, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / KPIT Technologies Q2 results: Profit dips 17% to ₹169 crore, revenue up 8%

KPIT Technologies Q2 results: Profit dips 17% to ₹169 crore, revenue up 8%

KPIT Technologies added 334 employees during the quarter, bringing its total staff count to 12,879

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto industry-focused KPIT Technologies on Monday reported a 17 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 169.08 crore for the September quarter.

The Pune-headquartered company had posted a profit of Rs 203.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 7.9 per cent to Rs 1,587.71 crore in Q2 FY26, as compared to Rs 1,471.41 crore in Q2 FY25.

Seen quarter-over-quarter, profit saw a dip of 1.6 per cent while revenue rose by 3.18 per cent.

"Our strategic investments, such as the Caresoft Engineering Solutions Business acquisition closure in Q2 and the stake increase in NDream coupled with the investment in helm.ai in Q3, are strengthening our foundation and expanding our capabilities, Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT, said.

 

The company's TCV (total contract value) for new deals won during the quarter under review stood at USD 232 million.

KPIT Technologies added 334 employees during the quarter, bringing its total staff count to 12,879.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Emami

Emami Q2 results: PAT falls 29.7% to ₹148 cr on temporary trade disruption

WeWork

WeWork India Q2FY26 results: PAT drops to ₹6.4 cr; revenue rises to ₹585 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

SJVN Q2 results: Net profit dips 30% to ₹308 cr; plans to raise ₹1k cr

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Hindustan Media Ventures Q2 results: PAT down 27.32% at ₹10.08 crore

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power, and more on Nov 10

Topics : KPIT Technologies Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon