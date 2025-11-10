Monday, November 10, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hindustan Media Ventures Q2 results: PAT down 27.32% at ₹10.08 crore

Hindustan Media Ventures Q2 results: PAT down 27.32% at ₹10.08 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹196.87 crore as against ₹171.99 crore in the same period a year ago

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

In the second quarter revenue from printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals segment was higher at ₹175.25 crore. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd on Monday reported a 27.32 per cent decline in profit after tax at Rs 10.08 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025 impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 13.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 196.87 crore as against Rs 171.99 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 213.63 crore as compared to Rs 193.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. Cost of materials consumer was higher at Rs 56.24 crore as against Rs 48.5 crore in the same period last fiscal. 

 

In the second quarter revenue from printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals segment was higher at Rs 175.25 crore as compared to Rs 158.16 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the filing said.

Digital segment revenue was also higher at Rs 20.64 crore as against Rs 14.47 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Bajaj Steel, Poly Medicure, BMW among 113 firms on Nov 8

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Trent Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹377 crore, revenue up nearly 16%

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto posts highest ever quarterly revenue and PAT in Q2FY26

JSW Cement

JSW Cement posts ₹86 crore profit in Q2 on strong revenue and sales

Topics : Company Results Q2 results Hindustan Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon