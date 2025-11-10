Monday, November 10, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SJVN Q2 results: Net profit dips 30% to ₹308 cr; plans to raise ₹1k cr

SJVN Q2 results: Net profit dips 30% to ₹308 cr; plans to raise ₹1k cr

It had clocked a net profit of ₹439.90 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

During the quarter, total expenses mounted to ₹658.47 crore, from ₹528.88 crore in the same period a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SJVN Ltd on Monday posted a 30 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 307.80 crore in the September quarter, and announced a fundraising plan of Rs 1,000 crore.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 439.90 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

SJVN Ltd saw a total income of Rs 1,078.29 crore, down from Rs 1,108.43 crore in the July-September period of FY25.

During the quarter, total expenses mounted to Rs 658.47 crore, from Rs 528.88 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

SJVN said its board has also approved "raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crores through securitisation of balance future revenue/return on equity (ROE) of Natpha Jhakri Hydro Electric Project (1,500 MW) for achievement of target for FY 2025-26 under the National Monetization Pipelines."  It also approved the appointment of Sipan Kumar Garg as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Garg has been serving as the Director (Finance) of THDC India Ltd since August 17, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power, and more on Nov 10

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Bajaj Steel, Poly Medicure, BMW among 113 firms on Nov 8

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Trent Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹377 crore, revenue up nearly 16%

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto posts highest ever quarterly revenue and PAT in Q2FY26

Topics : Company Results Q2 results SJVNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon