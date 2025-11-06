LIC profit up 32% in Q2; GST rate change to boost volumes, says CEO

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported a 31.92 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 10,053.4 crore for the July–September quarter of FY26 (Q2 FY26), supported by growth in its core business, investment income, and a decline in expenses.
What drove LIC’s profit growth in Q2 FY26?
The insurer’s net premium income rose 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1.3 trillion, from Rs 1.2 trillion in Q2 FY25, while net investment income increased nearly 3 per cent YoY to Rs 1.12 trillion.
During the post-earnings media call, LIC’s management said the company’s investment in equity markets grew 11 per cent YoY, while investments in the debt market rose 15 per cent YoY.
Additionally, the insurance major has written bond forward rate agreements (FRAs) worth Rs 12,000 crore between March 2025 and September 2025. LIC remains one of the largest investors in India’s debt capital market.
How did product changes and GST revisions impact performance?
The annualised premium equivalent (APE) slipped 0.5 per cent YoY to Rs 16,382 crore from Rs 16,465 crore a year ago. The muted growth was attributed to modifications in products following changes in surrender value norms, a high base effect, and revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates.
The GST rationalisation led to customers deferring policy purchases during the last eight days of the quarter, anticipating complete exemption. The Centre had announced the revised rates on September 22.
LIC said it has passed on the entire GST benefits to customers while protecting agents’ commissions. It expects the GST changes to boost sales volumes and top-line growth while optimising expenses.
What did CEO R Doraiswamy say about GST benefits and future growth?
R Doraiswamy, MD and CEO, said: “We are not currently considering any passing on of this GST liability to the agents. We hope that the exemption of life insurance business from GST will result in a substantial increase in business volumes and top-line growth, as well as support our ongoing effort to optimise expenses.”
“Going forward, we expect robust growth in the second half of the current year, which is already visible in the first month of H2. We are seeing good traction across business segments,” he added.
The corporation estimated that GST changes would impact less than 0.5 per cent of its embedded value (EV), while the impact on its value of new business (VNB) margin is still being assessed.
How did margins, expenses, and AUM perform in Q2?
The VNB premium grew 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,167 crore, while the VNB margin — a key profitability indicator for life insurers — improved to 19.33 per cent from 17.86 per cent a year earlier.
Total expenses declined 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 15,234.4 crore from Rs 16,291.8 crore, while commission expenses fell 11.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,772.15 crore.
Assets under management (AUM) rose 3.31 per cent YoY to Rs 57.23 trillion as of September 30, 2025, from Rs 55.39 trillion a year earlier.
The yield on investments in policyholders’ funds, excluding unrealised gains, stood at 6.45 per cent for Q2 FY26, compared with 7.33 per cent a year ago and 6.14 per cent in the preceding quarter.
LIC’s persistency ratios for the 13th and 61st months were 68.19 per cent and 55.12 per cent, respectively, versus 70.90 per cent and 58.31 per cent in the previous quarter.
The expense management ratio improved to 12.03 per cent from 13.57 per cent a year earlier, while the solvency ratio strengthened to 213 per cent from 198 per cent.
How does LIC’s market share and growth outlook stand?
LIC continues to dominate India’s life insurance market with a 59.41 per cent share in first-year premium income (FYPI) for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, compared to 61.07 per cent a year earlier, according to IRDAI data.
What’s next for LIC in health insurance expansion?
On plans to acquire a health insurance company, Doraiswamy said: “We are waiting to see what kind of changes will be introduced in the insurance bill. We will make a calculated move regarding the right time and company, which is why no final decision has been taken yet.”