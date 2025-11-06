Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI greenlights SBI Mutual Fund IPO; valuation seen above ₹1 trillion

SBI greenlights SBI Mutual Fund IPO; valuation seen above ₹1 trillion

State Bank of India and joint venture partner Amundi will sell 10% stake in SBI Funds Management through an IPO in 2026, expected to raise Rs 11,000-13,000 crore

SBI Funds Management
SBIFM manages Rs 28.3 trillion through mutual fund schemes and its alternate investments vertical. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Abhishek KumarAbhijit Lele Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to divest its stake in SBI Funds Management (SBIFM) through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026, it said on Thursday. The bank, along with joint venture partner Amundi’s India arm, will dilute a total of 10 per cent stake in the maiden share sale.
 
SBI will divest 6.3 per cent of SBIFM’s total equity capital through the IPO, subject to regulatory approvals, while Amundi India Holding will divest 3.7 per cent, the bank said in a release.
 
Currently, SBI and Amundi hold 61.91 per cent and 36.36 per cent stakes,
