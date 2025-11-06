SBI greenlights SBI Mutual Fund IPO; valuation seen above ₹1 trillion

Top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to divest its stake in SBI Funds Management (SBIFM) through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026, it said on Thursday. The bank, along with joint venture partner Amundi’s India arm, will dilute a total of 10 per cent stake in the maiden share sale.

SBI will divest 6.3 per cent of SBIFM’s total equity capital through the IPO, subject to regulatory approvals, while Amundi India Holding will divest 3.7 per cent, the bank said in a release.

Currently, SBI and Amundi hold 61.91 per cent and 36.36 per cent stakes,