DB Corp Q4 results: Profit plunges 57.3% to ₹52.33 cr, revenue falls 11.25%

Its revenue from operations fell 11.25 per cent to Rs 547.65 crore in the March quarter, down from Rs 617.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.52 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from DB Corp. | Photo: Shutterstock

Media house DB Corp Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 57.3 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 52.33 crore for the March quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.52 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from DB Corp.

Its revenue from operations fell 11.25 per cent to Rs 547.65 crore in the March quarter, down from Rs 617.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

For the financial year which ended on March 31, 2025, DB Corp's net profit was down 12.8 per cent to Rs 370.98 crorefrom Rs 425.52 crore in FY24.

 

Its total consolidated income in FY25 stood at Rs 2,421.20 crore, down 2.45 per cent year-on-year.

DB Corp is one of the largest print media companies and published five newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi, Saurashtra Samachar and DB Star. It also owns 94.3 MY FM Radio station.

Shares of DB Corp Ltd were on Thursday settled at Rs 222.95 on BSE, down 15.10 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

