Mounjaro beats Wegovy to become India's top-selling drug in October

Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) emerged as India’s highest-selling drug by value in October 2025, posting sales worth nearly Rs 100 crore for the first time since its launch.

According to data from market analysis firm Pharmarack, the weight-loss drug has generated cumulative revenue of Rs 333 crore in the seven months since launch, gaining traction among new patients beginning anti-obesity therapy.

With this performance, Mounjaro has overtaken long-standing top performers such as Augmentin (Rs 80 crore) and Glycomet (Rs 78 crore) to claim the top spot this month.

How does Mounjaro compare with its rivals in the anti-obesity