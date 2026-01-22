Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 71% to ₹186 crore

The bank reported an all-time high net interest income (NII) of ₹1,000 crore for the third quarter of FY26, up 12.8 per cent year over year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a 71 per cent growth in net profit at ₹186 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The bank reported a net profit of ₹109 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The bank reported an all-time high net interest income (NII) of ₹1,000 crore for the third quarter of FY26, up 12.8 per cent year over year.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank MD & CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal said the bank's deposits grew 22.4 per cent on a yearly basis to ₹42,223 crore, with the credit-deposit ratio at 88 per cent as of December 2025.

 

Gross loan book for the quarter grew 21.6 per cent YoY to ₹37,057 crore, driven by the highest-ever quarterly disbursements at ₹8,293 crore.

"This was due to all-around performance across unsecured and secured products. Secured portfolios such as housing, MSME, gold, vehicle and agri loans, scaled up in line with our long-term diversification strategy. The secured book share increased to 48 per cent as of December 25," Nautiyal said.

The bank's board has approved the appointment of Aniruddha Paul as an Independent Director of the Bank for a Term of three years, effective January 22, 2026.

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank closed at ₹62.02, up 7.38 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

