Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Profit falls 8% to ₹574 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Profit falls 8% to ₹574 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday posted an over 8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 574.06 crore for December quarter, mainly due to higher tax expenses.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday posted an over 8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹574.06 crore for December quarter, mainly due to higher tax expenses.

AESL had logged a net profit of ₹625.30 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the filing, the company made a provision of total tax expenses of ₹226.17 crore, whereas it had got tax credit of ₹66.07 crore in the year- ago quarter.

Total income however rose to ₹6,944.44 crore from ₹6,000.39 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25 fiscal, aided by increased revenues from key businesses.

 

From transmission, the company earned a revenue of ₹2,426.36 crore as against ₹2,034.76 crore a year ago. Revenues from distribution business increased to ₹3,103.62 crore from ₹2,972.42 crore.

"Q3FY26 adjusted PAT of ₹574 crore increased by 30.4 per cent YoY translating from strong profitability at EBITDA and PBT level. The comparable PAT has been adjusted for a one-time positive impact of deferred tax of ₹185 crore in Q3FY25 last year for a like-for-like comparison," the company said in a statement.

CEO Kandarp Patel said the company has commissioned four transmission projects during the current financial year.

"The company reached an impressive mark of approximately 92.5 lakh meter, the highest in the country by any player at a benchmark daily installation rate. We expect a substantial increase in our asset capitalisation program across all core segments and expect strong momentum in bidding activity in the short to medium term," he added.

AESL, a part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Group Q3 results Company News

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

