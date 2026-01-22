Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zee Entertainment Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 5.4% to ₹154.8 crore

Total income was up 14.6 per cent to Rs 2,298.5 crore in December quarter FY26

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported 5.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 154.8 crore for December quarter FY26.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 163.6 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

Total income was up 14.6 per cent to Rs 2,298.5 crore in December quarter FY26. Total expenses were at Rs 2,087.4 crore, up 20.3 per cent year-on-year.

During the quarter, revenue from Advertising was down 9.4 per cent to Rs 851.5 crore. The subscription revenue was up 6.9 per cent to Rs 1,050.2 crore in the quarter.

 

Revenue from the 'Other sales & service' was up over sixfold to Rs 378.4 crore.

Shares of ZEEL were trading at Rs 84.85 apiece on BSE, up 3.55 per cent from the previous close.

