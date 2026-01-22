Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 7.3% to ₹3,061 crore

The total income rose to Rs 19,663 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 17,912 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25

Provisions and contingencies reduced to Rs 857 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,059 crore in the year-ago period | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 7.33 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 3,061 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The public sector bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 2,852 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25.

Its net interest income increased 7.50 per cent to Rs 6,896 crore in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 6,415 crore a year ago, Indian Bank said in a statement.

Provisions and contingencies reduced to Rs 857 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,059 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 2.23 per cent during Q3 of the current fiscal against 3.26 per cent a year earlier.

In value terms, gross NPA stood at Rs 14,268 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 18,208 crore in Q3 of FY25.

The total deposits increased by 12.62 per cent to Rs 7,90,923 crore in the December quarter against Rs 7,02,282 crore.

Shares of Indian Bank were trading at Rs 876.50 per share, up 3.25 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

