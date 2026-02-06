The surge in profit was attributed to jump in net profit margin to 8.46 per cent from 4.44 per cent in Q3FY25.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter increased 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹8,050.43 crore from ₹7,000.82 crore in Q3FY25. Seqeuntially, revenue increased 9.1 per cent from ₹7,378.72 crore.

Tyremaker MRF on Friday reported a 119 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹692 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, profit stood at ₹315.46 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased by 31.6 per cent from ₹525.64 crore.