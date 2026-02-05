LIC's Q3 net profit up 17% in Q3 due to higher premiums, investment income

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) net profit for the October–December quarter of FY26 (Q3 FY26) increased 17.2 per cent year on year to ₹12,958.2 crore, supported by healthy growth in premium income and investment income.

Net premium income of the insurer in the quarter was up 17.51 per cent year on year to ₹1.25 trillion, as against ₹1.06 trillion in Q3 FY25. Net income from investments, meanwhile, was up nearly 14.07 per cent year on year to ₹1.07 trillion.

The annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the insurer saw 50.5 per cent year-on-year growth to ₹14,973 crore from ₹9,950 crore in the year-ago period. The strong growth was due to the revision in goods and services tax (GST) for individual life insurance policies. The Centre announced the rationalisation of GST rates on September 22.

The value of new business (VNB) saw strong 64.95 per cent year-on-year growth to ₹3,177 crore. The VNB margin — a measure of the profitability of life insurance companies — rose to 21.21 per cent in the quarter from 19.36 per cent a year ago. Management hopes to improve it on a consistent basis.

Individual APE of the insurer rose 12 per cent year on year to ₹27,552 crore. Of the individual APE during the year, the share of non-participating products stood at 36.46 per cent, compared with 27.68 per cent in the same period last year. The share of participating products, meanwhile, dropped to 63.54 per cent from 73.69 per cent in the April–December period of FY26.

“In the last two quarters, we are almost at around 36 per cent (non-par share). There can be some more improvement on that, but our ‘par’ is also a big portfolio which will continue to be contributing. So it may be stabilising at this range. That is what we are looking at. It can increase at least by another 1 or 2 per cent,” R Doraiswamy, managing director and chief executive officer of LIC, said.

The expenses of the company in the quarter were up 8.04 per cent year on year to ₹15,575.87 crore from ₹14,415.80 crore. Net commission was up 0.57 per cent year on year to ₹6,010.57 crore. The insurer said it is fully compliant in terms of commission and had realigned its structure last year following the new master circular.

“We are more or less at the optimum level of commission structure. But if the regulation gives some other directions, we will be fully compliant with that as well. As of now, we are waiting for what the regulator is going to talk about,” Doraiswamy said.

The expense of management ratio of the company stood at 12.38 per cent, compared with 13.47 per cent in Q3 FY25. The solvency ratio of the company was at 210 per cent, as against 202 per cent last year.

Assets under management (AUM) of the insurance major stood at ₹59.16 trillion at the end of December 31, 2025, up 8.01 per cent from ₹54.77 trillion a year ago.

In Q3, LIC’s persistency ratios for the 13th month and 61st month were 69.36 per cent and 54.63 per cent, respectively. In the preceding quarter, LIC’s persistency ratios on a premium basis for the 13th month and 61st month were 68.61 per cent and 59.69 per cent, respectively.

By first-year premium income (FYPI), as per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian life insurance business, with an overall market share of 57.07 per cent for the half-year ended December 31, 2025, compared with 57.42 per cent for the half-year ended December 31, 2024.

On stake acquisition in a health insurance company, Doraiswamy said: “There was a plan that we should be making a foray as a strategic investor in a standalone health insurance company to understand the market. But as we are evaluating the options, we find that it is not the kind of thing that is going to be immediately required. So, we are not going very fast on that. But as and when we reach a stage where we find that the opportunity and the presentation of the market is such that we can make an investment.”

LIC looking to leverage its land holdings valued at over ₹45k cr for better returns

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which owns real estate in some of the country’s most prime locations, is looking to leverage these assets to generate better returns for its policyholders. However, it does not intend to monetise them through outright sales, managing director and chief executive officer R Doraiswamy said on Thursday.

“We would like to leverage our real estate portfolio and get the best returns out of that,” Doraiswamy said.

The market value of LIC’s land holdings was upwards of ₹45,000 crore. Management said the market value of its land holdings keeps changing due to methodology and property utilisation.

“We have a large real estate portfolio to manage. We are therefore looking at managing these assets in a way that enhances the returns we earn from them, so that the funds invested over a period of time from policyholder monies generate the best possible returns for the benefit of our customers,” he added.

However, LIC’s management did not share any specific plan on how it intends to leverage these assets, but said real estate investment trusts (REITs) would be one of the options it would explore.

“We are looking at better management of our properties so that we get the best returns from them, including identifying or generating additional space, as well as ensuring that spaces which offer higher returns and better rental value are let out and taken up. All such measures required to ensure that the returns from our portfolio of land holdings, as well as the properties we hold, are enhanced are being looked at, so that customers get the best out of it,” Doraiswamy said.