Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NIIT MTS Q1 results: Profit dips 18% to ₹49.3 cr, revenue rises 11%

NIIT MTS Q1 results: Profit dips 18% to ₹49.3 cr, revenue rises 11%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Corporate training solutions provider NIIT Learning Systems (NIIT MTS) on Wednesday reported a 17.8 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹49.3 crore for the June quarter, attributing the decline to sustained caution among corporate customers amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

The company had logged a profit of ₹ 60 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY26 was 10.8 per cent higher at ₹451.3 crore, as compared to ₹407.2 crore in Q1 FY25.

On a sequential basis, the company showed a 1.2 per cent rise in profit and a 5 per cent increase in revenue compared to the preceding March quarter.

 

In its investor presentation, the company noted that economic uncertainty remains elevated. It stated that while inflation is stabilising, potential tariff escalations pose risks of renewed pressures, prompting caution among corporate clients.

"Clients continue prioritising cost efficiency and productivity. Ongoing scrutiny of discretionary budgets amid macro uncertainty has resulted in sustained compression of training spends," it said.

NIIT MTS added two new global Managed Training Services (MTS) clients and renewed three existing contracts during the quarter. With these additions, the company's total MTS client count stood at 95 at the end of June.

The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹95.1 crore, a decline of 7 per cent year-on-year. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹3.62, compared to ₹4.4 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News NIIT Q1 results

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

