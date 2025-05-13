Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NIIT Q4 results: Net profit up 18% to ₹13 crore, revenue up 16%

NIIT Q4 results: Net profit up 18% to ₹13 crore, revenue up 16%

The company had registered a profit after tax (attributable to owners of the parent company) of ₹11.16 crore in the same period a year ago

NIIT Tech

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Skills and talent development firm NIIT on Tuesday posted around 18 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹13.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had registered a profit after tax (attributable to owners of the parent company) of ₹11.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹86.28 crore during the period from ₹74.34 crore in March 2024 quarter.

For FY25, NIIT posted about 20 per cent increase in PAT to ₹46.12 crore from ₹38.36 crore. Revenue from operations increased by about 18 per cent to ₹357.6 crore from ₹303.5 crore in FY 2024.

 

"Despite a volatile business environment, we have recorded a double-digit YoY revenue growth for the fifth consecutive quarter with all-round growth across Technology and BFSI and other programs," CEO Pankaj Jathar said.

NIIT recently made a foray in addressing the need for skills development in higher education by acquiring 70 per cent stake in an AI-powered deep skilling SaaS platform iamneo.

The transaction was approved by NIIT's Board of Directo₹at its meeting on April 17, 2025.

"The acquisition of iamneo and our move to integrate GenAI across flagship programs are part of our strategy of future readiness," NIIT Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vijay K Thadani said.

Topics : Q4 Results corporate earnings NIIT

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

