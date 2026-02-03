Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NMDC Q3FY26 results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹1,747 crore as expenses rise

NMDC Q3FY26 results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹1,747 crore as expenses rise

The company's total income, however, rose to ₹7,983.38 crore from ₹6,942.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago, posting a rise of about 15 per cent

NMDC

Photo: X@nmdclimited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NMDC Ltd on Tuesday posted around 8 per cent fall year-on-year in consolidated net profit to ₹1,747.01 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

It had reported a net profit of ₹1,896.66 crore in the October-December period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income, however, rose to ₹7,983.38 crore from ₹6,942.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago, posting a rise of about 15 per cent.

NMDC saw expenses rising to ₹5 608.54 crore from ₹4 359.07 Q3FY25.

The board also approved an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

 

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore producing entity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q3FY26 profit jumps 90x to ₹5,627 cr on one-time gain

Transrail Q3FY26 result: Profit rises 18% to ₹110 cr on strong T&D growth

Transrail Q3FY26 result: Profit rises 18% to ₹110 cr on strong T&D growth

MobiKwik

MobiKwik turns profitable in Q3FY26 on revenue growth, lower costs

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q3FY26 result: Profit rises 21% at ₹3,043 cr, revenue up 22%

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Q3 results: Adani Enterprises, NMDC, Bajaj Finance, 108 others on Feb 3

Topics : NMDC Q3 results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance