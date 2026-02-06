NSE Q3 PAT drops 37% to ₹2,409 crore, IPO committee reconstituted

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,409 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2026 (FY26), down 37 per cent from ₹3,834 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, on a sequential basis, PAT was up nearly 15 per cent. The exchange’s revenue from operations stood at ₹3,925 crore, down from ₹4,349 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Transaction charges, which constitute over two-thirds of the total income, fell 12 per cent Y-o-Y. The decline likely reflects lower trading volumes and market activity.

The exchange, which recently received the no-objection certificate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for listing, has also reconstituted the initial public offering (IPO) Committee for the process. The Committee will be chaired by non-independent director Tablesh Pandey and includes NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti, MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan as members, and three other members.

The governing board of the exchange also approved forming a wholly-owned subsidiary under the name 'National Coal Exchange', 'Bharat Coal Exchange' or 'India Coal Exchange', whichever may be approved by the ministry under the proposed Coal Regulations 2025.

NSE has also increased the provision for settlement of co-location and dark fibre matters to ₹1,307 crore in the December 2025 quarter from ₹1,297 crore in the quarter before. The exchange has also recorded ₹126 crore as an impact of the new labour codes, as an incremental provision for gratuity on account of past service.