Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nykaa Q2 results: Profit jumps to ₹34 crore, revenue grows 25%

Nykaa Q2 results: Profit jumps to ₹34 crore, revenue grows 25%

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company) of ₹10.04 crore in the year-ago period

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa's revenue from operations rose 25.13 per cent to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2, FY26, as compared to Rs 1,874.74 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings by the company.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, on Friday reported a multifold growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.4 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company) of Rs 10.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Nykaa's revenue from operations rose 25.13 per cent to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2, FY26, as compared to Rs 1,874.74 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings by the company.

Seen quarter-on-quarter, Nykaa's profit and revenue increased 47.64 per cent and 8.86 per cent, respectively. Nykaa's consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) grew 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,744 crore.

 

Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said Q2's performance reflects accelerated growth momentum across categories.

Also Read

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Q2 results today: Bajaj Auto, Nykaa, Hindalco among 203 firms on Nov 7

lenskart IPO

How Lenskart IPO tests investor appetite for consumer-tech plays

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

10 stocks with maximum upside this Diwali; Don't miss the market fireworks!

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Nykaa's faster growth keeps Street bullish, but valuations rich toopremium

A Nykaa store in New Delhi, India

Nykaa shares gain 4% on healthy second quarter update; details here

"The beauty business continues to deliver consistently, achieving over 25 per cent GMV growth for several consecutive quarters. This quarter saw accelerated brand launches, particularly across luxury and Korean beauty, alongside the addition of 19 new stores, further strengthening our omnichannel presence.

"Our House of Nykaa portfolio recorded an impressive 54 per cent YoY GMV growth, driven by sustained momentum in our owned beauty brands, which continue to resonate deeply with consumers.

"The fashion business delivered 37 per cent YoY GMV growth, complemented by the introduction of globally trending brands this year, such as GAP, Guess, and H&M, reinforcing our differentiated curation and growing appeal in premium fashion. Even our customer acquisition has accelerated, now with a 49 million cumulative customer base across beauty & fashion," she said.

Nykaa Beauty's GMV rose 28 per cent to Rs 3,551 crore, while Nykaa Fashion's GMV grew 37 per cent to Rs 1,180 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Nykaa settled 0.22 per cent higher at Rs 246 apiece on the BSE on Friday. The financial results were announced post-market hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹376.86 cr, revenue up 16%

Hindalco

Hindalco Q2 results: Net profit jumps 21% to ₹4,741 cr, revenue up 13%

knitwear, textile

Arvind Ltd Q2 net profit rises 70% to ₹106.7 crore, revenue at ₹2,371 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹86.28 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

KP Energy Q2 results: Net profit rises 44% to ₹36 cr on high revenues

Topics : Company News Nykaa Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon