Friday, November 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / KP Energy Q2 results: Net profit rises 44% to ₹36 cr on high revenues

KP Energy Q2 results: Net profit rises 44% to ₹36 cr on high revenues

The company has reported a total revenue of ₹303.47 crore in Q2FY26 reflecting a significant growth of about 50 per cent to ₹202 crore in Q2FY25

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

This also marks the highest ever total revenue achieved in any second quarter. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KP Energy on Friday posted 44 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 35.95 crore in September quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"The company has recorded its highest-ever Q2 Profit After Tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis for Q2FY26 at Rs 35.94 crore in comparison to that for Q2FY25 at Rs 24.94 crore representing a growth of 44 per cent," said a regulatory filing.

The company has reported a total revenue of Rs 303.47 crore in Q2FY26 reflecting a significant growth of about 50 per cent to Rs 202 crore in Q2FY25.

 

This also marks the highest ever total revenue achieved in any second quarter, it stated.

The reported quarterly basic EPS of the Company has increased from Rs 3.74 in Q2FY25 to Rs 5.36 in Q2FY26 representing an increase of about 43 per cent.

Also Read

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recovers 500pts from day's low; Fin Svcs, Metal shine; Bharti Airtel tanks

Paytm

Paytm hits highest level since December 2021; zooms 107% from March low

cement, cement sector

Down 25% from 52-week high, JK Cement is now a 'value buy': Choice Equity

L&T Finance commercial paper fundraising, L&T Finance liabilities 2025, easing interest rates India, RBI liquidity measures 2025, Sachinn Joshi L&T Finance, short-term borrowing trends India, CP market India 2025, repo rate cut expectation India, L&T

L&T Finance rallies 9% in weak market; why NBFC stock hit new high?

Cummins India

Cummins India share hits all-time high as Q2 profit zooms 42% YoY; details

The board also approved and declared second Interim Dividend at 5 per cent i.e. 25 paise per equity share having face value of Rs 5/- each of the company, for the financial year 2025-26.

The Record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 14, 2025.

The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the Record date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Aster DM Healthcare Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% Y-o-Y at ₹110 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Smartworks Q2 results: Loss narrows to ₹3 cr, revenue rises 22% to ₹441 cr

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Q2 results today: Bajaj Auto, Nykaa, Hindalco among 203 firms on Nov 7

R Doraiswamy, MD & CEO, Life Insurance Corporation of India (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

LIC Q2 profit surges 32% to ₹10,053 cr, net premium income up 5.5%

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals PAT up 26% in Q2; eyes HealthCo breakeven within 2 qtrs

Topics : Company Results Q2 results energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon