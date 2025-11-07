Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Trent Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹376.86 cr, revenue up 16%

Trent Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹376.86 cr, revenue up 16%

Trent's revenue from operations grew 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,817.68 crore during the quarter, from ₹4,156.67 crore in Q2FY25

During the April-June period, Trent opened one store for Westside and 11 of its value offering format Zudio, which targets the affordable fast-fashion segment. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Trent (Photo: LinkedIn)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Tata Group-led retail company Trent on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹376.86 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-25 (Q2FY26), up 11.25 per cent from ₹338.75 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined from ₹12.3 per cent from ₹429.69 crore,
 
Its revenue from operations grew 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,817.68 crore during the quarter, from ₹4,156.67 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, it was marginally down by 1.4 per cent.
 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

