Friday, August 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / PC Jeweller Q1 results: Profit rises 4% to ₹162 cr; revenue up at ₹808 cr

PC Jeweller Q1 results: Profit rises 4% to ₹162 cr; revenue up at ₹808 cr

Total income surged to ₹807.88 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹439.78 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Gold, Gold jewellery

Last month, the company's board approved a plan to raise ₹500 crore equity from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd to prepay its loan, as part of its plan to become debt-free by the end of this fiscal. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

P C Jeweller Ltd on Friday reported a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

Its net profit stood at ₹156.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income surged to ₹807.88 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹439.78 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Last month, the company's board approved a plan to raise ₹500 crore equity from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd to prepay its loan, as part of its plan to become debt-free by the end of this fiscal.

 

Delhi-based PC Jeweller has a total of 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹577.70 crore and a total income of ₹2,371.87 crore during the entire 2024-25 fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ITC

ITC Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr, revenue rises 19.53%

Delhivery

Delhivery Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 67% to ₹91 cr; revenue up 6%

ITC limited

ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

Godrej Properties, Godrej One

Godrej Properties Q1 profit grows 15% to ₹600 cr amid higher collections

Tata power

Tata Power Q1 results: Profit up 6% to ₹1,262 cr; revenue rises 4%

Topics : Company News jewellery Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon