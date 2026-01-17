Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JK Cement Q3 profit falls 8.5% to ₹173.6 crore, revenue rises 18%

JK Cement Q3 profit falls 8.5% to ₹173.6 crore, revenue rises 18%

Revenue from operations was up 18.18 per cent at ₹3,463.07 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹2,930.28 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

Cement

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported an 8.56 per cent decline in consolidated profit to ₹173.61 crore during the December quarter.

It had posted a profit of ₹189.87 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement Ltd (JKCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 18.18 per cent at ₹3,463.07 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹2,930.28 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

JKCL's total expenses were ₹3,192.91 crore, up 18.42 per cent in the December quarter.

JKCL's total income, including other income, was ₹3,509 crore during the period under review, up 17.95 per cent.

 

Also Read

UCO Bank

UCO Bank reports nearly 16% jump in Q3 net profit at ₹739 cr, NPAs improve

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q3 profit declines 2.68% to ₹12,538 crore despite loan growth

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank posts 12% growth in December-quarter profit to ₹19,807 crore

RBL Bank

RBL Bank Q3 results: PAT jumps multi-fold to ₹214 cr as provisions decline

Yes Bank

YES Bank Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 55% as provisions for bad loans fall

It has reported a 23 per cent volume sales growth on grey cement on a year-on-year basis to 5.36 million tonnes.

Its EBIDTA per tonne was ₹928 as against ₹1,022 in the quarter.

JKCL has a production capacity of 28.26 MTPA grey cement, 3.05 MTPA white cement and wall putty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, Stock Markets

Q3FY26 results: HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank, JK Cement among 22 firms on Jan 17

Mukesh Ambani

Margin pressures drag down Reliance Industries' profit to 4-quarter low

central bank of India

Central Bank of India Q3 profit jumps 32% to ₹1,263 cr as bad loans dip

KVS Manian took charge of private sector lender Federal Bank on Monday as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO)

Federal Bank's Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹1,041 crore

Jio's 5G data traffic during the third quarter was 62.3 billion gigabytes (GB), up nearly 34 per cent Y-o-Y, while the total voice traffic was 1.53 trillion minutes, up 5.8 per cent

Jio Platforms Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 11.2% to ₹7,629 crore

Topics : JK Cement Q3 results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance